The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board earlier this month endorsed 10 local planning projects as part of its Transportation Land-Use Connections Program, including two concepts in Prince William County.
Funding assistance provided to the projects through the program totaled $755,000, according to a Transportation Planning Board news release.
The Transportation Land-Use Program aims to provide technical assistance to local jurisdictions for planning projects that promote walkable, mixed-use communities and support a variety of transportation options, the release states. Through the program, projects are awarded consultant assistance of $30,000 to $80,000 for planning or design projects and up to $80,000 for design or preliminary engineering projects.
All 10 projects are in or near designated activity centers or positively affect activity centers, and nine projects are in or near equity emphasis areas or positively affect the areas.
The two Prince William County projects approved for funding were:
•Yorkshire Multimodal Corridor Planning Study
Prince William County, $80,000
The Yorkshire corridor is both a regional activity center and an Equity Emphasis Area with a large immigrant population, yet it is extremely pedestrian-unfriendly, according to the release. As improvements to Route 28 occur within and around the corridor, the study will evaluate opportunities to create a more walkable, transit-oriented corridor to include bus pull-off areas, bus shelters and pedestrian/bicycle facilities/amenities.
•Green Infrastructure Study
Prince William County, $75,000
The project will establish a process for ensuring the infrastructure constructed is in alignment with locally adopted goals for sustainability, resiliency and climate change mitigation. The project will evaluate green infrastructure alternatives, including permeable surfaces, rain gardens and landscaping, the release states.
Additional projects were:
•South Pickett Street Corridor Improvements Study
Alexandria, $80,000
The study will produce conceptual design plans to enhance mobility, access, safety and comfort for all roadway users on South Pickett Street between Duke Street and Edsall Road. Improvements may include bicycle lanes, new crosswalks, enhancements to existing crosswalks, medians, landscaping, signs, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, signal timing modifications, bus stop improvements and sidewalk improvements.
•Ped/Bike Connection Between the W&OD Trail and West End Feasibility Study
Falls Church, $80,000
The study will look at options for providing an east-west pedestrian and bicycle connection between the W&OD Trail and the city’s west end. The study will assist the city in identifying pathways, general design of those pathways and other recommended improvements for the connection.
•East Street Redesign
City of Frederick, Maryland, $80,000
The project will fund 30% design plans to construct recommendations from a fiscal 2022 study that called for new sidewalks, protected bikeways and pedestrian crossing improvements. The project will focus on how to accommodate active industry as part of a pedestrian-friendly streetscape.
•Safe Routes to School Priority Improvements Study
Gaithersburg, Maryland, $80,000
For three selected schools, the study will identify sidewalk gaps and other pedestrian needs and will prioritize steps for implementation. The study will develop a prioritization methodology that can be applied to the other schools in the city.
•FLEX Microtransit Post-COVID Planning Study
Montgomery County, Maryland, $60,000
The study will evaluate travel behaviors and conditions, market opportunities and service delivery options to reimagine FLEX for the future. The study will build upon a fiscal 2019 study that evaluated the first six months of FLEX and identified new areas for possible expansion.
•Bus Stop Safety and Accessibility Study
Prince George's, Maryland, $80,000
The study will develop a framework for making decisions for quick-build bus stop projects that improve the speed, efficiency and reliability of bus service where delays are the greatest or stops lack accessible features. The project will develop a bus stop safety and accessibility prioritization tool and a checklist to be used to identify specific recommendations along a selected number of corridors and can also be used throughout the county to identify and implement bus stops improvements.
•Mannakee Street Complete Streets Feasibility Study
Rockville, Maryland, $80,000
The study will assess possible pedestrian, bicycle and transit facilities that could be added to Mannakee Street in the city of Rockville, as well as determine the impact of these new facilities on existing transportation patterns.
•Laurel Avenue Street Closure Traffic Study
Takoma Park, Maryland, $60,000
In a post-COVID context, the study will analyze the potential impact of a full closure of Laurel Avenue in Takoma Park. To assess whether a full closure for the creation of a public plaza is viable, the study will provide a comprehensive understanding of the traffic impacts of such a dramatic reorientation of road use, including potential roadway redesigns, intersection changes, signage and traffic patterns.
The Transportation Planning Board at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments is the regional transportation planning organization for the Washington region. It includes local governments, state transportation agencies, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and members of the Maryland and Virginia General Assemblies.
