Police say two people were shot and killed and two others injured at a large Halloween party in Dale City early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Bristol Court just after 2 a.m. to investigate a shots fired call. Once there, officers found three people, two men and a woman, suffering gunshot wounds, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Officers attempted first-aid on one of the men and the woman found at the home until rescue workers arrived. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Perok said.
The woman was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
While investigating, a third man arrived at an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was determined to have also been at the party during the incident, Perok said.
Police have identified a total of four individuals who were shot during the encounter, all are believed to be adults.
Detectives are actively investigating this incident to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspect is in custody at the time.
Perok said there is no threat to the surrounding community and the incident was isolated to the home.
The names of the deceased will be released upon notification of a next-of-kin.
(4) comments
What a dump PWC is turning into. Shootings almost a nightly occurrence now. Sad
PWC isn't a dump, you're just online too much and focusing too much on these reports, violence is down overall from its heyday in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Do you have any facts on this or is it simply personal opinion?
I'd really like to see some numbers because it certainly feels like crime has been on the rise since about 2010.
It's true. PWCoPD & other agencies did a great job cleaning the place up. Then our 44th President made moves to have the filth all bused back in.
Now LEO are afraid to make a move lest a criminal "feel threatened"
