Four Dumfries teenagers wounded in Wednesday's quintuple shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead are all now breathing on their own, a family friend said Friday.

Journee Carroll Ward, the youngest of eight siblings, was shot along with three older sisters, aged 17, 16 and 14, and their 17-year-old uncle at the family's home on Milroy Drive in the South Cove neighborhood. Journee died at the scene while the other victims were flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Family friend Alix Grimm said in a Friday GoFundMe update that two of the four surviving victims were out of the intensive care unit, and all four were off ventilators and breathing on their own.

She said three of the children underwent their third surgeries Friday and all did well.

"Thank you for the continuous prayers," she wrote. "It’s a long road ahead but each day they have been fighting."

The 17-year-old sister's boyfriend, Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of Washington, D.C., is jailed without bond for murder, aggravated malicious wounding and gun charges.

Police allege Oglesby, 20, shot four victims inside the house, then shot his girlfriend out front after an argument. He was arrested nearby a short time later.

Grimm's GoFundMe campaign for the family -- already mourning the loss of the eight siblings' mother due to diabetes -- had raised more than $18,000 as of late Friday.