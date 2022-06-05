A Sunday morning fire damaged four townhouses and displaced a dozen people in Montclair.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Jonathan Court at 1:44 a.m. and arrived to find heavy fire showing and spreading to other homes.
Crews requested a second alarm to assist. The fire was quickly attacked and extinguished, Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky said.
No injuries were reported. A total of four townhomes were damaged, with two children and 10 adults displaced.
The Red Cross was on the scene to assist.
The fire marshal’s office remained on the scene this morning to determine the cause of the blaze.
