A Sunday afternoon fire sparked by a propane grill significantly damaged four Bristow townhouses and left 14 people displaced.
Firefighters were called to the 12000 block of Malvern Way just before 3:30 p.m. from a resident reporting a townhouse on fire across the street.
"Crews arrived with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the address," said Prince William County fire Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
Due to the extent of the fire, a second alarm was called. No one was injured.
The Red Cross is assisting seven adults and seven children displaced by the blaze.
The fire marshal's office determined the fire was accidental and started with a propane grill, Smolsky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.