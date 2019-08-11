A firefighter and two residents were injured Sunday evening when fire ripped through three townhouses and damaged a fourth off Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.
Fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Tilletson Place at 5:54 p.m., and arrived to find flames spreading to several homes.
Three townhouses extensively damaged by fire and a fourth sustained minor damage, Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Two residents and a firefighter suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
In total, eight people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
