Four people were wounded in a shooting early Monday in the 8000 block of Sudley Road outside Manassas.
Police were releasing few details, but reported the victims were all adults and were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.
"The incident was isolated to the area and there is no active threat," police said on Twitter.
Police said area residents should expect a heavy law-enforcement presence while the investigation continues.
