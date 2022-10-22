Two fires in two days have displaced 14 people in Prince William County.
On Thursday at 9:05 p.m., fire crews were called to the 10200 block of Balls Ford Road in the Manassas area and arrived to find a basement fire in a single-family home, Prince William County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
All residents were able to get out safely.
The house sustained extensive damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by the county building officials. A total of 10 people, five adults and five children, were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze, but has determined the fire was accidental, Smolsky said.
On Friday 12:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of Mimosa Trail in Montclair for a fire in an attached garage.
The home’s occupants had been alerted to the fire by smoke detectors, Smolsky said. The fire was quickly extinguished with damage was primarily contained to the garage. No injuries were reported.
The house was declared unsafe to occupy, displacing a family of four. The Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the cause but have determined it to be accidental.
