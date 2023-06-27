Want to have a sizzling good time this July 4 holiday? You’ll find parades, fireworks and more in our annual list of Independence Day festivities around the region.
BEFORE THE FOURTH
Workhouse Arts Center Fireworks
9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
The center’s annual pre-Fourth of July fireworks show this Saturday (July 1) will illuminate the surrounding landscape of the old Lorton Reformatory in a choreographed display. Gates open at 6 p.m. Visit insidenovatix.com for tickets
Manassas Park Fourth of July fireworks
Signal Hill Park
Manassas Park hosts its Independence Day celebration on Saturday this year, with an evening of food trucks, outdoor activities, fellowship and fireworks at dark. The city will serve veterans and their families a complimentary meal from 5-7 p.m. Free shuttles to Signal Hill Park from VRE and City Hall start at 6 p.m. Visit manassasparkva.gov.
Great Meadow Fourth of July Celebration
5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains
Great Meadow in Fauquier County is not only home to the Virginia Gold Cup, it’s also a dynamite place to spend Independence Day. This year’s festivities at the 374-acre equestrian event park will be held Sunday (July 2) and feature live music, food trucks and other family fun. The grand finale comes at dusk with a 25-minute fireworks show. Gates open at 5 p.m. Visit gmjuly4th.com.
City of Fairfax fireworks
Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run
The city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks will be held July 2 at the Fairfax High School front parking lot. Live music starts at 6:30 p.m., and the 15-minute fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. See fairfaxva.gov for more information.
Vienna Independence Day Celebration
Yeonas Park, 1319 Ross Drive SW, Vienna
The town's Fourth of July festivities will take place on Sunday, July 2, this year with kids activities from 4-7 p.m., live music at 7 p.m. and a 20-minute fireworks display that begins at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from nearby Southside Park and visible from Yeonas Park. For more information about the festivities and nearby street closures, visit viennava.gov/fireworks.
McLean Fourth of July Celebration
Langley High School, 6520 Georgetown Pike, McLean
Independence comes early in McLean this year, with the celebration returning to Langley High School, 6520 Georgetown Pike, on Saturday, July 1. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and the 22-minute fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free.
ON THE FOURTH
Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day
Dale Boulevard
The popular Dale City Independence Day parade returns for its 53nd year on Tuesday (July 4) starting at 10 a.m., with a patriotic march from Kirkland Drive to Center Plaza along Dale Boulevard. The parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. and steps off at 10 a.m. Family Fun Day follows with food, games, crafts and entertainment in the Dale City commuter lot until 2 p.m.
Freedom Firecracker 5K and 1-Mile Fun
Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas
The annual 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m. and 1-mile walk/run at 9:30 a.m. at Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center. A portion of the proceeds from this family-friendly event go to Hero’s Bridge, an organization dedicated to serving elderly veterans. Visit freedomfirecracker5k.com.
Celebrate America
Old Town Manassas
One of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia is back, with festivities starting at 3 p.m. The celebration surrounds the Manassas Visitor’s Center, Harris Pavilion and downtown Manassas. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and arrive early for the best seats on the Manassas Museum lawn for the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. Visit visitmanassas.org
An All-American Celebration at Mount Vernon
George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway
Celebrate our nation’s independence at George Washington’s home with an unusual daytime fireworks show. Mount Vernon is hosting “An American Celebration” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet “George Washington,” watch a naturalization ceremony for new U.S. citizens, hear live music and see a made-for-daytime fireworks display at 1 p.m. Visit mountvernon.org.
City of Fairfax Independence Day Parade
Old Town Fairfax
The annual parade steps off at 10 a.m. at 4100 Chain Bridge Road, rain or shine. The parade loops around Old Town Fairfax, along Chain Bridge Road, Main Street, University Drive, and Armstrong Street. Among the entries in this year’s parade are nine high school marching bands, large inflatable parade balloons, floats, and clowns. See fxva.com for more information.
Fourth of July Fireworks on the National Mall
The National Park Service once again hosts a 35-minute fireworks display with D.C.’s national monuments as the backdrop. Fireworks start at 9:09 p.m. See nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th for details and tips on getting there.
Town of Herndon fireworks
Bready Park, 814 Ferndale Ave.
The town of Herndon’s annual fireworks display returns at 9:30 p.m. Launched from the Herndon Centennial Golf Course, you can view the show at Bready Park. The event features live music, family games, bingo, food vendors selling dinner and dessert items and more.
Fourth of July at Ferry Farm
268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg
Ferry Farm, George Washington's boyhood home, is hosting a Fourth of July event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, a flag retirement ceremony, arts and crafts, games and tours of the mansion. Admission is $1 per person ages 3 and up.
Stafford County Fourth of July Spectacular
Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road, Falmouth
Stafford County will host a fireworks show at Pratt Memorial Park. The festivities include food trucks, DJs and live music. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks at Turner Farm Park
Turner Farm Park, 925 Springvale Road, Great Falls
Celebrate Great Falls is hosting Fourth of July fireworks at Turner Farm Park with gates opening at 6 p.m. Live music, games, contests and food trucks will be on hand before the fireworks show at dusk. See celebrategreatfalls.org for details.
Leesburg Independence Day Parade
Downtown Leesburg, King Street from Ida Lee Drive to Fairfax Drive
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Ida Lee Park, travels down King Street and concludes at Fairfax Street. King Street will close to through-traffic at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the parade. All downtown streets will reopen by noon.
Leesburg fireworks
Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg
Celebrate America’s big day at Ida Lee Park and enjoy a great night of music, food and fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. The biggest bang of the evening begins at 9:30 p.m. Parking is available at the interior lots off Ida Lee Drive, and the Festival Field parking off King Street.
Purcellville Independence Day Parade
Blue Ridge Middle School, 551 East A St., Purcellville
The town is shutting down its roads for the annual Purcellville Independence Day Parade. Starting at 11 a.m., the parade ensemble will begin and end at Blue Ridge Middle School, making a loop around the historic downtown. See purcellvilleva.gov for more information.
Fourth of July fireworks at FredNats ballpark
42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team will be displaying fireworks at the FredNats ballpark at the conclusion of their home game on July 4. For more information about Fred Nats games and fireworks, visit milb.com/fredericksburg.
AFTER THE FOURTH
U.S. Army Blues concert
National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle
On Thursday, July 6, the U.S. Army Blues, part of the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” performs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle from 7-8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. Visit usmcmuseum.com/calendar.
Alexandria and America Birthday Celebration, Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria
Celebrate America’s 246th birthday and Alexandria’s 274th on July 8 beginning at 6 p.m. with live music, cupcakes, vendors and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Visit visitalexandria.com.
