Looking for a local spot to watch the fireworks? Or maybe for a fun way to spend the whole day? We've compiled a list of Fourth of July events, fireworks shows and entertainment around the region.
Fireworks on the National Mall
Between Constitution and Independence avenues, southwest Washington
The National Park Service will again host the annual Independence Day fireworks celebration. The 30-minute display will be on July 4 starting at 9:07 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. See nps.gov/subjects/nationalmall4th/ for more details and prime viewing spots.
Workhouse Arts Center Fireworks
9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
The center's annual pre-Fourth of July fireworks show on July 2 will illuminate the surrounding landscape in a choreographed display. This year's event also includes VIP access starting at 5 p.m. See workhousearts.org for details or visit insidenovatix.com.
Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day
Dale Boulevard, Dale City
The popular Dale City Independence Day parade returns for its 52nd year on July 4 starting at 10 a.m., with a patriotic march from Kirkland Drive to Center Plaza along Dale Boulevard. Parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. and steps off at 10 a.m. Family Fun Day follows the parade with food, games, crafts and entertainment in the Dale City commuter lot.
Freedom Firecracker 5K and 1-Mile Fun
Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center, 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas
The race begins July 4 at 8:30 a.m. at Freedom Aquatic and Fitness Center. A portion of the proceeds from this family-friendly event go to Hero's Bridge, an organization dedicated to serving elderly veterans. See visitpwc.com for details.
Celebrate America
Old Town Manassas
One of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia is back on July 4, with festivities starting at 3 p.m. The celebration surrounds the Manassas Visitor’s Center, Harris Pavilion and downtown Manassas. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and arrive early for the best seats on the Manassas Museum lawn for the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. See visitmanassas.org for details.
Manassas Park Fourth of July fireworks
Signal Hill Park, Manassas Park
There will be food, fun and, most importantly, fireworks, at Signal Hill Park on July 4. Free shuttles from the VRE parking lot and city hall start at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. See manassasparkcommunitycenter.com for more information.
Great Meadow Fourth of July Celebration
5089 Old Tavern Road, The Plains
Great Meadow in Fauquier County is not only home to the Virginia Gold Cup and more, it’s also a dynamite place to spend the Fourth of July. The 374-acre equestrian event park is hosting a celebration with live music, food trucks and other family fun. Of course, the grand finale comes with a dazzling nighttime fireworks show. Gates open at 5 p.m. See gmjuly4th.com for details and tickets.
Fourth of July Firecracker 5K for the Troops
Reston Town Center, Reston
Start and finish the Firecracker 5k for the Troops at Reston Town Center along with live music and more, presented by Leidos to benefit USO Metro. The race starts at 8 a.m. See prraces.com/firecracker for more information.
Fairfax City fireworks
Fairfax High School, 3501 Lion Run
The city's annual Fourth of July fireworks will be held July 5 at the Fairfax High School front parking lot.
Town of Herndon fireworks
Bready Park, 814 Ferndale Ave., Herndon
The Town of Herndon's annual fireworks display returns Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m. Launched from the Herndon Centennial Golf Course, you can view the show at Bready Park, 814 Ferndale Ave. The event features live music, family games, bingo, food vendors selling dinner and dessert items and more.
Fourth of July at Ferry Farm
268 Kings Highway, Fredericksburg
Ferry Farm, George Washington's boyhood home, is hosting a Fourth of July event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music, a flag retirement ceremony, arts and crafts, games and tours of the mansion. Admission is $5 per car.
Stafford County Fourth of July Spectacular
Pratt Memorial Park, 120 River Road, Falmouth
Stafford County will host a fireworks show July 4 at Pratt Memorial Park. The festivities include food trucks, DJs and live music. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks at Turner Farm Park
Turner Farm Park, 925 Springvale Road, Great Falls
Celebrate Great Falls is hosting Fourth of July fireworks at Turner Farm Park with gates opening at 6 p.m. July 4. Live music, games, contests and food trucks will be on hand before the fireworks show at dusk. See celebrategreatfalls.org for details.
Leesburg Independence Day Parade
Downtown Leesburg, King Street from Ida Lee Drive to Fairfax Drive
The parade starts at 10 a.m. July 4 at Ida Lee Park, travels down King Street and concludes at Fairfax Street. Concert and fireworks at Ida Lee Park
Leesburg fireworks
Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg.
Celebrate America’s big day July 4 at Ida Lee Park and enjoy a great night of music, food and fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. The biggest bang of the evening begins at 9:30 p.m. Parking is available at the interior lots off Ida Lee Drive, and the Festival Field parking off King Street.
Summertime fireworks at FredNats ballpark
42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team will be displaying fireworks at the FredNats ballpark at the conclusion of their home game on July 4. For more information about Fred Nats games, visit milb.com/fredericksburg.
McLean Fourth of July Celebration
Langley High School
Independence comes two days early in McLean this year, with the celebration returning to Langley High School, 6520 Georgetown Pike, on July 2. The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin at sunset, or approximately 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, there is no rain date this year. Admission is free.
Vienna Independence Day Celebration
Yeonas Park
The town's Fourth of July festivities will take place on Friday, July 1, this year with live music at 8 p.m. and a 20-minute fireworks display that begins at 9:30 p.m. The Vienna Little League’s concession stand will offer food and beverages for sale. The fireworks will be launched from nearby Southside Park and visible from Yeonas Park. For more information about the festivities and nearby street closures, visit viennava.gov/fireworks.
