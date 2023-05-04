Plans for the long-delayed Potomac Shores Virginia Railway Express station are moving forward, but the train station and accompanying town center are still years from completion.
Developer Biddle Real Estate Ventures and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority have signed a framework agreement for the future transfer of land for the station from landowner Harbor Station Communities to the authority.
But review of site and building plans for the future VRE station is still ongoing, with CSX – which owns the track used by VRE’s Fredericksburg Line – the authority, Prince William County and VRE needing to give their approval.
Only once the permitting process is completed and the land transfer is finalized can the pre-construction phase begin, ahead of what’s expected to be a 16-month construction period. According to information from Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin’s office, there’s still no certain timeline for that phase – which will include funding and construction agreements between VRE, CSX and Harbor Station.
Franklin and Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey hailed the framework agreement as a step in the right direction for the project, which has been stalled for years.
“This is an exciting moment for the people in not just Potomac Shores, but the entire county,” Bailey said in a statement. “I am looking forward to all the great benefits the railway will serve to the great people of Prince William County.”
The station was first slated for completion in 2017, but delays and lack of movement from the developer stalled the project. Officials then said a 2023 opening was likely, only to see deadlines for that come and go with little movement.
No firm opening date has been set for the rail station, which, as a partnership between the various entities, is directly tied to the construction of the town center.
Franklin told InsideNoVa that crews will be moving dirt over the next few months and preparing for a formal groundbreaking until all the plans are approved. She said construction could begin as early as the beginning of 2024, but that is far from concrete.
