Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Franklin is seeking reelection in Woodbridge.
Franklin, who kicked off her campaign on Sunday, is the fourth member of the Board of County Supervisors to announce their intent to seek reelection.
Franklin, a Democrat representing the Woodbridge District, was first elected in 2019. She defeated sitting Supervisor Frank Principi in a Democratic primary and was unopposed in the general election.
Democrats have held the seat since 1987. In the last three contested general elections, the Democrat has prevailed by an average margin of 20.9 percentage points, although 2007 was a four-way race. In the last two two-candidate races, Democrats have won by an average of 27.25 percentage points.
In her campaign announcement, Franklin touted business investments in the district, such as the North Woodbridge Town Center, a planned $380 million development of more than 900 housing units and 130,000 square feet of dining and stores.
Franklin also highlighted the county’s continuing work on affordable housing, including in the recent Comprehensive Plan update.
Franklin said she’s supported investments in local schools by advocating for a new elementary school in the U.S. 1 corridor and establishing a child advocacy center.
“When I ran for office, I promised to help revitalize the Route 1 corridor, provide for more affordable housing and support our schools,” Franklin said in a press release. “We’ve done just that with several initiatives that help to modernize the Woodbridge District while also providing resources for our most vulnerable communities, but there is more work to do.”
In her announcement, Franklin said she wants to create a recreation center in the U.S. 1 corridor, improve roadway beautification and combat gun violence.
All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board will be up for election this year. Seven seats are selected based on magisterial districts, but the board chair is elected countywide.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by communications consultant Deshundra Jefferson. No Republican, third-party or unaffiliated candidates have announced campaigns or filed paperwork to seek the seat as of Friday.
Democratic supervisors Andrea Bailey (Potomac) and Victor Angry (Neabsco) are the only other incumbents to announce campaigns. Bailey is facing a primary challenge from U.S. Army veteran Kim Short.
The Gainesville District seat is vacant and will see a special election on Feb. 21 ahead of the November election.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
