A 14-year-old student has been charged with bringing a gun to class at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge.
On Tuesday at 1:20 p.m., the school resource officer was notified that a student had displayed a handgun in a classroom at the school at 1650 Prince William Parkway.
School staff and the SRO identified the boy and detained him without incident. Police found a handgun in the student's possession, Carr said.
"At no time was the weapon brandished in a way to threaten students, faculty, or staff, or threaten the safety of the school," Carr said.
The teen was charged with possession of weapon on school grounds, carrying an unlawfully loaded firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Carr said.
He was held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
