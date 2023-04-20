A Fred Lynn Middle School teacher was arrested Wednesday for the sexual assault of a student.
The victim, who was under the age of 15, and the teacher arranged to meet outside of school on March 30. That morning, the teacher picked up the girl and gave her marijuana before driving her to his home in the 1500 block of Sandpiper Bay Loop, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said. He sexually assaulted her then dropped her off near the school in Woodbridge.
The incident was disclosed to police this week.
Police charged Tavon D’Andre Town, 31, with two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of forcible sodomy and one count of indecent liberties with a minor, Carr said. Town, who lists himself as a special eduction teacher on LinkedIn, was jailed without bond.
School officials said Town is on administrative leave. He has been a teacher with Prince William schools since the beginning of the school year.
Something sounds "fishy" about this.. Hope its not true
