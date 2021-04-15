Stafford County deputies have charged a 32-year-old Fredericksburg man with brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident Wednesday on Interstate 95.
The victim called police at 3:36 p.m. to report a man pointed a firearm at her vehicle after she drifted into his lane on the highway. Passengers inside the vehicle reported the suspect reached into a tan bag on the passenger seat and took out a handgun.
He then rolled down the window and pointed it at the victim’s vehicle, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The suspect later pulled in front of the victim and began slamming on his brakes forcing the victim to swerve to avoid a collision.
Sgt. J.A. Mangan and Deputy S.C. Jett found the suspect vehicle driving on I-95 and conducted a high-risk traffic stop near mile marker 135, the release said.
The suspect, Timothy Greenage, 32, of Fredericksburg, was detained without incident, but denied having any knowledge of the brandishing, the sheriff's office said. Upon a search of the vehicle, the firearm and tan bag were located, they said.
Greenage was charged with three counts of brandishing and reckless driving. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond and no booking photo is available because he was released by the magistrate.
