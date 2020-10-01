A Fredericksburg woman was jailed without bond after a pursuit from Interstate 95 in Stafford County to Triangle on Tuesday afternoon.
Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy K.L. Warnick attempted to stop a Hyundai Sonata on I-95 north near the 148 mile marker at 1:53 p.m. as part of a special investigation. The driver instead fled, exiting at Joplin Road in Prince William County. The driver finally stopped in 1800 block of Chestnut Drive in Triangle, got out of the car and ran.
As she did, the car struck a power truck which had the bucket extended in the air with an employee inside, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The power company employee was not injured.
Deputy Warnick was able to apprehend the driver. Cash and a controlled substance were found in the car, the release said.
Schascle Alston, 28, was charged with speed to elude, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and obstruction of justice, the sheriff's office said. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
I have often thought about how dangerous those utility buckets look when extended high in the air next to a busy highway. Those guys and gals working in them deserve their pay. Especially in an area like ours with so many crazy druggies out and about.
