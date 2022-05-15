Fredericksburg's historic Goolrick’s Pharmacy and its famed soda fountain have a new owner.
Last week, Jarrell Properties Inc. finalized the purchase of the pharmacy building at 901 Caroline St. with plans to restore "its historic character and iconic soda fountain," the company said in a news release.
JPI President James “Jay” Jarrell, III was born and raised in Fredericksburg and remembers stopping by for vanilla shakes in his youth.
"During high school, I worked on a construction job downtown, and I had two egg salad and bacon sandwiches on white toast for lunch almost every day that summer,” he said in a statement.
His son, James Jarrell IV, and daughter, Jewels Jarrell Stover, also grew up in Fredericksburg and now run the family business.
The building is in need of repair and renovation following years of heavy use, flooding and evidence of old fire damage, the release said. Goolrick's opened in downtown Fredericksburg in 1869.
Preliminary plans to preserve the building and recreate the experience of a simpler time include:
- Renovating the entire building
- Moderate expansion of the dining space
- Restoration of the lunch counter and bar stools
- Renovating the living space on the second floor
There are no plans to reopen the pharmacy, which was closed by the previous owner, the release said.
The Jarrells are seeking a food service professional to manage and operate the soda fountain. They plan to bring back original sandwich recipes and other classic Goolrick’s favorites, according to the release.
Visit Goolricksfxbg.com to track the building’s progress as it makes its way through the renovations.
