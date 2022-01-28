Prince William County is distributing free, at-home COVID-19 test kits at 11 of its library branches Monday through Wednesday next week.
Starting Monday, Jan. 31, the kits are available at all Prince William libraries, excluding Bull Run Library, through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon, while supplies last. Dale City Library will have kits available only on Monday.
Central, Chinn Park, Haymarket Gainesville, Manassas City, Montclair, and Potomac Libraries will also distribute kits Monday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Depending on supply availability, information about additional distribution times will be available on pwcva.gov/covid-19-test-kits.
Residents should call their desired library location to ensure that kits are still available. Depending on the location, the kits may be distributed via curbside pickup or residents may need to come inside the library. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should have someone pick up the test on their behalf.
“Our vision at [Prince William public libraries] is to be the hub connecting people to the transforming power of information,” remarked library Director Deborah Wright said in a news release. “Sometimes information takes the form of literacy, sometimes it’s learning through free classes and programs, and sometimes it’s through providing a public service like distributing free COVID-19 test kits. We strive to be a community resource no matter what challenge is presented.”
Tests should not be administered inside the library. Library staff cannot provide additional support, but residents are encouraged to follow instructions provided inside each kit and to contact the kit company’s customer service with additional questions. All library branches throughout Prince William County and the City of Manassas provide a strong wifi signal in their parking lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.