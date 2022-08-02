A tiny island sits at the mouth of the Occoquan Bay, just off the coast of Prince William County. Featuring a handful of trees, an American flag and a duck blind, Holiday Island is easy to miss on most days.

However, on Saturday it was the center of attention on the water when island owner and Woodbridge resident Mark Richards hosted his annual summer concert there. Featuring live music and a DJ, the event, now in its seventh year, has quickly become something boaters look forward to.

“You know, we don’t sell anything. We don’t make any money. We pay for everything. It’s an event for the sake of the event,” Richards said. He added that he doesn’t want that attitude to change. “It's just something we put on for fun – you know, for the sake of the music.”

Vessels of all sizes encircled the 15,000-square-foot island Saturday, with people and families of all ages. “At one point, someone said they counted 160 boats,” said Richards, who expected as many as 250 to come and go throughout the day.

Richards bought the island in 2014. The “Holiday Island Party,” as some have coined it, began when local artist Norman Voss of The Stormin’ Norman Band trespassed on the island while shooting a video. A friend showed the video to Richards, who later ran into Voss at a local bar. “He’s sitting there, and I said, ‘Hey, I know who you are. You've been trespassing on my island.’”

Voss suggested they go back to the island and hold a concert.

Since then, the band has played each year. Voss said the show is “unique” and “the coolest one” he plays. He says playing on the island “feels like we’re in Miami or the Caribbean.”

This year, Voss flew in Saturday morning after playing with Bret Michaels and Poison in Wisconsin. Joining The Stormin’ Norman Band this year was another local band, The Road Ducks.

Richards enlists the help of his neighbors Terry Hill and James Sejd to organize the event. Richards said about 30 boats showed up to the first show, and it has grown each year. The trio have continued to make improvements, adding floating docks and better speakers and enlisting the help of Terry’s wife, Judy, and James’s wife, Carol. After seeing how hard Hill and Sejd worked, Richards gave them each 20% ownership of the island for Christmas.

Just as quickly as the concert comes together, it is torn down. Richards said things don’t last long on the island before being stolen, so he, Hill and Sejd bring everything to the island in the morning and take it back home before dark.

According to Richards, there’s no plan to stop. He says they’ll keep throwing the concert as long as they’re having fun.