Testing for COVID-19 will be available for everyone in the Prince William community on Monday, May 18, at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge and on Tuesday, May 19, at Stonewall Jackson High School in Manassas.
Both sites will be open rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will offer free, drive-thru and walk-up testing. The testing site at the Hylton Memorial Chapel is accessible via Omniride.
The two-day testing is made possible through the efforts of Prince William County government, Prince William Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories.
"Increasing testing in our community is a priority for the Board of County Supervisors," said Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. "We know it is very important to have a full understanding of the impact of the virus in the county, so that we can keep others healthy and work towards meeting the necessary health metrics for reopening. We are grateful for the partnership with the Health District, Virginia Department of Health and Mako Medical Laboratories to make this happen."
Those who attend the testing will be:
- Directed into one of multiple lanes (drive-thru or walk-up).
- Asked for their name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms.
- Asked to proceed to the next station to have their specimen collected (nasal is preferable, but oral swabs are available upon request).
- Asked to proceed to the exit.
The Virginia Department of Health will contact participants with their results before the end of the week.
The Hylton Memorial Chapel is located at 14640 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Stonewall Jackson High School is located at 8820 Rixlew Lane, Manassas, VA 20109.
Media contact for Mako Medical Laboratories: John Nguyen, jnguyen@makomedical.com
Media contact for Virginia Department of Health: Lorrie Andrew-Spear, lorrie.andrew-spear@vdh.virginia.gov
