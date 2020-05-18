Free COVID-19 testing will be available on Wednesday, May 20, through Friday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9608 Grant Ave. in the City of Manassas.
The testing is being offered by the Virginia Department of Health for those with symptoms of the virus. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell.
This testing is available for drive through or walk up testing rain or shine. People who attend the testing will be asked for their name, date of birth, address, phone number and current symptoms then be asked to proceed to the next station to collect their nasal swab.
“Testing in our community is of utmost importance,” said Mayor Harry J. Parrish II. “We care about our community and want to help in any way we can during this pandemic. It is my hope that with increased testing and getting our residents the healthcare they need, we can help to defeat this virus and work towards a healthy tomorrow.”
Those who are tested at this site will receive their results two to three days. Those tested will be contacted by the Prince William Health District with either positive or negative results. If a positive result is found, the person will be interviewed and given further instructions on how to safely care for themselves and their family in view of being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
