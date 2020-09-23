Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, the City of Manassas or the City of Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, or the City of Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
Below is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad Facility
3800 Graham Park Rd.
Triangle, VA 22172
Start Time 1:30 PM
Be in Line By 3:30 PM
Metz Middle School
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Start Time 5:30 PM
Be in Line By 7 PM
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Cloverdale Park
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193
Start Time 8:30 AM
Be in Line By 10:30 AM
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Start Time 1:30 PM
Be in Line by 3:30 PM
Friday, September 25, 2020
Splashdown Water Park
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109
Start Time 1:30 PM
Be in Line By 3:30 PM
Woodbridge Senior Center
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Start Time 5:30 PM
Be in Line By 7 PM
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Todos Supermarket – Dumfries (walk-up only, parking is available)
17987 Dumfries Shopping Plz.
Dumfries, VA 22026
Start Time 8:30 AM
Be in Line By 11:30 AM
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
