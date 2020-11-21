Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park, with several test sites scheduled starting Monday.
County officials say to arrive early. Testing sites have been quickly running out of test kits at each event.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.
Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.
Monday, November 23, 2020
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 8:30 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or 10:30 AM, whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Metz Middle School
Start Time 1:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or 3:30 PM, whichever comes first.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Splashdown Water Park
Start Time 5:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site or until 7:00 PM, whichever comes first.
7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.
Manassas, VA 20109
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
James S. Long Regional Park
Start Time 8:30 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 10:30 AM, whichever comes first.
4603 James Madison Hwy.
Haymarket, VA 20169
Cloverdale Park
Start Time 1:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 3:30 PM, whichever comes first.
15150 Cloverdale Rd.
Dale City, VA 22193
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Woodbridge Senior Center
Start Time 1:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 3:30 PM, whichever comes first.
13850 Church Hill Dr.
Woodbridge, VA 22191
Metz Middle School
Start Time 5:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 7:00 PM, whichever comes first.
9950 Wellington Rd.
Manassas, VA 20110
Thursday, November 26, 2020
NO TESTING
Friday, November 27, 2020
NO TESTING
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Development Services Building
Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 PM, whichever comes first.
5 County Complex
Woodbridge, VA 22192
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.