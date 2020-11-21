COVID-19 Testing Prince William County
Vehicles line up Oct. 20 for COVID-19 testing at the Woodbridge Community Center.

 Paul Lara / For InsideNoVa

Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park, with several test sites scheduled starting Monday.

County officials say to arrive early. Testing sites have been quickly running out of test kits at each event.

Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.

Here is a list of the upcoming testing sites and locations. All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time and ensure you are in line by the time posted below. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.

Monday, November 23, 2020

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 8:30 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or 10:30 AM, whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191

Metz Middle School

Start Time 1:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or 3:30 PM, whichever comes first.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Splashdown Water Park

Start Time 5:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site or until 7:00 PM, whichever comes first.

7500 Ben Lomond Park Rd.

Manassas, VA 20109 

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

James S. Long Regional Park

Start Time 8:30 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 10:30 AM, whichever comes first.

4603 James Madison Hwy.

Haymarket, VA 20169

Cloverdale Park

Start Time 1:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 3:30 PM, whichever comes first.

15150 Cloverdale Rd.

Dale City, VA 22193

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Woodbridge Senior Center

Start Time 1:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 3:30 PM, whichever comes first.

13850 Church Hill Dr.

Woodbridge, VA 22191 

Metz Middle School

Start Time 5:30 PM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 7:00 PM, whichever comes first.

9950 Wellington Rd.

Manassas, VA 20110

Thursday, November 26, 2020

NO TESTING

Friday, November 27, 2020

NO TESTING

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Development Services Building

Start Time 9:00 AM | Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or until 12:00 PM, whichever comes first.

5 County Complex

Woodbridge, VA 22192

More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.

