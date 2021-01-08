The Prince William Health District has announced the following dates and locations for free COVID-19 tests over the next week. In all cases, testing is available until the allocated test kits are depleted at the site or the end time, whichever comes first.
Saturday, Jan. 9:
Development Services Building, 5 County Complex, Woodbridge, 9 a.m. -noon.
Monday, Jan. 11:
Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas, 4-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12:
James S. Long Regional Park, 4603 James Madison Highway, Haymarket, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 13:
Grace Church, 1006 Williamstown Drive, Dumfries, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas, 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14:
Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, 4-6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15:
Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge, 4-6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16:
Unity Church, 14747 Arizona Ave., Woodbridge, 9 a.m.-noon.
(1) comment
Come on man! I'm a doctor, not a doctor, Joe! Thanks to the real doctors and nurses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.