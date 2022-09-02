Imagine you’re getting ready to drive to work and suddenly an alert comes across your phone: There’s a disruption on your route causing back-ups, but if you alter your plans – maybe you take the bus or Metro, or you delay your trip slightly – you get free dinner on the higher transportation powers that be.
That could soon be a reality in Northern Virginia, according to transportation officials at the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s Future of Transportation panel discussion Thursday morning.
The plan is what Virginia Department of Transportation Chief Deputy Commissioner Cathy McGhee called “dynamic incentivization,” and it’s part of the Regional Multi-Modal Mobility Program (RM3P, as transportation officials call it), a collaboration between VDOT and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority that will aim to use real-time transportation data from the public and private sectors to “give the public the tools to make more informed travel choices.”
“We’re going to be looking across the data, figuring out what’s going on in the network and looking for abnormalities, things that are causing you problems – a work zone that didn’t get picked up in time … those kinds of things, and alerting you personally if you opted into the app that there’s a problem on your route, and offering you an incentive to change your behavior,” McGhee said at the chamber’s Tyson’s office.
“It might be, ‘If you telework today, we’ll give you a free dinner. If you take transit, we’ll give you free parking. If you delay your start time, coffee at your corner coffee shop.' We’re not sure what the nature of those incentives will actually turn out to be, but we’re really excited about the potential of this behavioral aspect of computing and what that might mean," she said.
McGhee said if just 5% of people change their travel behavior on a given morning or afternoon, it can make a huge difference for the way things move in the region.
The “dynamic incentivization” is just one part of the larger RM3P plan, elements of which could begin rolling out next year. The program will be built on a new data-sharing platform that will work between transportation agencies in the region and the private sector. On top of that, the hope is to build an “artificial intelligence-based decision support system,” which will be offered to businesses and commuters to help make more informed transportation choices.
“Taking all that data and making it useful both to the agencies in terms of managing the network, but also to commuters and users of the system in order to provide them better information that they can then make choices with,” McGhee said.
Right now, the data-sharing and artificial intelligence components of the program are nearing the procurement phase, but McGhee and Monica Backmon, NVTA’s CEO, agreed that 2023 would be a “big year” for the plan that was first formally hatched in 2019.
Others on the panel discussed the challenges and opportunities that could confront the region’s transportation networks, whether it be the possibility for autonomous and electric vehicles or the complications of moving goods and building a more resilient supply chain.
Major hurdles remain in both the AV and EV space, but the panelists – most from the private sector – agreed they’ll be transformative over the next decade.
“You could provide, for example, with an autonomous vehicle, someone that’s older, who cannot drive anymore … How can they get to the doctor? Well an autonomous car can take them reliably to wherever they want to go,” said Arya Rohani, vice president at infrastructure design firm HNTB.
Paula Dowell, also from HNTB, said the trucking industry would likely be an early, wide-scale adopter of autonomous vehicle technology when it’s ready because of a driver shortage that’s already impacting the trucking industry, as it is with bus systems.
And on electric vehicles, McGhee said Virginia was expecting to receive nearly $100 million in federal formula funds from the 2021 infrastructure bill to build out EV-charging corridors over the next five years. Last month, the commonwealth submitted its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan, which calls for 500,000 EV charging stations across the country by 2030. Virginia will need to build stations every 50 miles along interstate highways before moving on to other corridors of statewide and regional significance.
“We’re really excited about the opportunity and you’ll be seeing procurement coming out on that very soon,” McGhee said.
Free dinner if you telework?!?! Who are these clowns? The privilege is oozing from their noses. VRE broke down for 5 hours a few weeks back and they hand out free ride passes to get back on that piece of. First incentives to control your behavior like buy energy star (too bad if you already did the previous tax cycle) or overpriced vehicles. Did you miss that one too? I guess you're just a "have not" but you'll still pay. Next step is making everything mandatory.
