Keep Prince William Beautiful and Prince William County Solid Waste Division will hold a Fix-It Fair on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Central Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas.
Appointments and registration for repairs are required and available at www.KPWB.org, under the “Events” section.
Registration schedules are available for small furniture and appliances, bicycles, costume jewelry, clothing and other portable items. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
Fix-It events provide members of the community the opportunity to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse.
Last year almost 40 Prince William residents were able to have their treasures repaired and bikes, electronics and lawn equipment running again.
