Lenka Mendoza does not typically make the trek to the Kelly Leadership Center for Prince William County School Board meetings.
But she and other parents from Freedom High School were there Wednesday night, several with division-provided translators in tow, to tell the school system’s leadership that they clearly were not being heard. The security situation at the Woodbridge high school is untenable, they said. And weeks after another gun-related incident sent the school into a three-hour lockdown, the school’s administration isn’t doing enough, they added.
“I am here with other parents … because we are very worried about the high risks for the safety and security that is present right now within the school,” Mendoza, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter, said during the meeting’s public comment period. “It’s only been two months … and we’ve already had four really bad incidents. … We don’t want to continue with the anguish of leaving our kids at school without knowing if we’re going to see them again.”
According to the parents, the lockdown was a tipping point of sorts. On Sept. 12, police say that a call came in at 10:10 a.m. reporting a student with a gun. For the hours following, the school was put on a full lockdown as police scoured the building for the gun and ultimately brought in K-9 units to help in the search. Parents say that little information was shared while the lockdown was ongoing.
The gun was never found on school grounds, but two suspects were ultimately taken into custody, both 15-year old Freedom students. Police say one of the suspects allegedly showed the gun to a fellow student while in the bathroom before handing it off. Police say they also posted a photo of the gun on social media, showing it on school grounds.
Carlos Zuńiga, another speaker, said it was nice coming to the School Board meeting seeing several police officers and division security guards. “But when you go to schools, you don’t see that presence,” he said through an interpreter.
After the meeting's public comment period on Wednesday, a number of Freedom parents filtered out into the lobby to speak directly with school system officials, including Chief Operations Officer Vernon Bock and Associate Superintendent for High Schools William Bixby.
“You had parents standing out there upset because their kids are texting them ‘I love you, I’m gonna miss you.’ They’re thinking they’re gonna be killed,” Shantell Rock, mother of two Freedom students and the chair of the county’s Racial and Social Justice Commission, told school system officials outside the board meeting room Wednesday. “...They did not know what was happening to their children. They didn’t get any information.”
Rock was one of more than a dozen parents pleading with school system officials to do more to secure Freedom and improve communication with parents Wednesday night.
On Thursday, Prince William County Schools Communications Director Diana Gulotta told InsideNoVa that on the day of the lockdown, “multiple communications” were sent to guardians.
“On the day of the lockdown at Freedom High School, multiple communications were sent to keep parents/guardians informed of the evolving situation. An after-action review was conducted by our Risk Management team to review what happened the day of the lockdown and make suggestions for improvement. Security improvements will be made,” Gulotta said in an email.
Gulotta also said that the school’s first-year principal, Chevelli Smith, held a “Principal Advisory” meeting following the incident, and that “all families were invited.”
But the parents who spoke at the School Board meeting on Wednesday told InsideNoVa they received no such invitation and that they had come to the board meeting because the school hadn’t reached out to hear their questions and concerns.
“The Division will also reach out to those families who spoke at last night’s School Board meeting about this situation,” Gulotta said.
Uptick in violence
Since last school year, the Woodbridge high school has been the site of several high-profile incidents, including a shooting at a football game last August that injured two and a hallway fight during school hours earlier this year that landed a 15-year-old in the hospital.
But even aside from those incidents and the lockdown, parents said the school environment feels increasingly unsafe and difficult for their children to learn in.
“My son … said ‘Ma, that day that that gun was found, if they literally would have done a shakedown, you would have found guns and you would have found drugs in Freedom High School,’” Rock told administrators Wednesday. “That’s coming from the children. That was very disheartening to hear. … That has to change.”
The parents who spoke during Wednesday’s public comment period asked for more security within the school building, more resources for the students and better communication with parents and guardians.
Bock, the school system’s COO, told parents outside the meeting room on Wednesday that the division would be reaching out.
“We’re committed to working with you. I’m interested in sitting down with you to hear your concerns,” he said..
Earlier this month, Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced the hiring of additional security employees for the system’s elementary schools and said that hiring for similar positions in the high schools and middle schools – to assist the school resource officers from the Prince William County Police – was ongoing.
But Rock and another parent told InsideNoVa they were disappointed that, so far, they’ve heard nothing from McDade or School Board Chair Babur Lateef on the lockdown or other security issues within the school.
Even after parents spoke about it during the public comment period, only one School Board member – Jen Wall from the Gainesville district – directly addressed the parents and their concerns.
“They should have reached out to us to have a meeting,” Rock said of the school administrators. “They did not do that, and they can't say that they did. They’ve lacked empathy, sympathy, compassion, from the administrators to Dr. McDade to the school board.”
After the meeting, Rock and Woodbridge School Board Member Loree Williams had a back-and-forth on Rock’s Facebook page. Williams suggested on Facebook that parents pressure legislators for more school funding and stricter gun control measures, and that they “pressure county leaders for more resources and opportunities for kids so they don’t feel the need to pick up a gun.”
Williams told InsideNoVa that the school division was regularly seeking ways to improve its security systems, and that the school had updated parents on the lockdown situation as it was happening. The School Board, meanwhile, was doing what it could to communicate and work with families.
“It’s important to understand, for the community at large, how the board operates, and that we’re not like an individual congressperson where this is our full time job and all that we do and we can appear at any moment. … That’s not how a School Board operates,” Williams said. “Speaking for myself, I can say that the past eight years that I’ve been on the board, security has always been a topic and it’s always been something that has been a priority of the division.”
One parent said to InsideNoVa that what’s happening in the school is a reflection, in part, of what’s going on outside of it, where shootings in the county and on the eastern side of the county in particular, are on the rise. Many students in Freedom also face significant challenges in and out of school. In June of 2021, 77.8% of Freedom’s students were considered economically disadvantaged, the highest of all the system’s 14 high schools. The school was also about 100 students over its planned capacity.
Speaking to administrators on Wednesday, one parent said the school and the parents needed to work together to improve the situation.
“We can get the Spanish community, we can get the African American community … and we can all come together and try to get a solution for this,” she told the officials Wednesday. “We don’t want to wait for something to really happen.”
(1) comment
Good to see some parents stepping up to the plate because the schools won't. The schools are more interested in challenging the state's new transgender policies than protecting kids from violence. Actual education isn't even a concern. I disagree with Ms. Rock on many issues, but at least she cares about kids. Unfortunately some of the ideas she supports will likely only make the situation worse for minority kids in the long run. Every kid, no matter what color, religion, income level, family situation, or anything else should be expected to abide by the same rules and treated the same way when they don't. Double standards perpetuate disparities in achievement and success.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.