The Freedom Museum, a fixture at Manassas Regional Airport for more than 20 years, is moving to Old Town Manassas this summer.
The museum will take over the space that was most recently Prospero’s Books in the Hibbs & Giddings building on Center Street. Museum President Thomas Hueg said the museum is working to have the space ready to open in June, although a firm date has not been set.
“Coming into downtown is going to be awesome. It’s going to put the museum on the map,” he told InsideNoVa.
Hueg said that the airport had been pushing for the museum to relocate for some time, with other plans for the terminal space that didn’t include the rent-free museum. After receiving one more lease extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, museum leaders scouted a number of locations inside the city and jumped on the Hibbs & Giddings location when other prospective tenants didn’t pan out.
The all-volunteer museum honors residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park who were killed while serving in the military. But the historic downtown real estate may not be a permanent home for the museum.
With the Manassas Museum preparing to close this fall for a year’s worth of renovation, the city is considering adding some space for the Freedom Museum in its building. Hueg said that Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger has been keen on keeping the Freedom Museum inside city limits.
“We’re really going to have to be on our A-game every day, because we’re going to have people who aren’t actively seeking out the museum, they just happened to wander in because they were next door buying ice cream,” Hueg said.
The museum is hoping that its enhanced visibility will draw more visitors, which will in turn draw more donations, members and volunteers. At first, Hueg said, the museum may only have enough volunteers to open on weekends, but he hopes it will be able to return to its previous seven-days-a-week schedule before long.
The Center Street space had been one bookstore or another since 1997. Prospero’s, a rare and used store, was there from 2008 to last March, when the pandemic forced its closure. Less than two months later, owner Gary Belt announced it would be closing for good.
Belt also owns the nearly 110-year old building, which was added to the city’s list of local historic landmarks last year. The Renaissance Revival structure was built between 1911 and 1912, first serving as a popular men’s clothing business owned by E. Humphrey Hibbs and Eugene Giddings.
The museum will only have about half the space it had at the airport, so leaders are deciding what will be on display at the new location and what will go into storage for future exhibits.
“We have to plan properly to live up to people’s expectations and live up to this awesome location,” Hueg said.
