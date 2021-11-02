The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warnings and frost advisories for much of Northern Virginia overnight through late Wednesday morning.
The freeze warning, which includes Loudoun, Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties, calls for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees. The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said.
For the inner suburbs, including
temperatures will still be chilly, with low temperatures in the lower 40s. Clouds will be increasing overnight with showers, mixed with snow at the highest elevations, moving in from the west this morning.
A frost advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday for Fairfax, Prince William, eastern Loudoun, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, where temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 33 degrees, the weather service said.
Daytime highs will be in the lower 50s both Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters say.
Day
