The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Northern Virginia's western suburbs from late Friday night through Saturday morning.
The watch, which includes Loudoun, Fauquier and Culpeper counties, calls for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 34 degrees.
Outside of the watch area, temperatures will still be well below normal for May, with lows in the upper 30s Friday night and a high of 50 for Saturday.
"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said.
