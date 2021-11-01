The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Northern Virginia's western suburbs from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
The watch, which includes Loudoun, Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties, calls for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees.
"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said.
Outside of the watch area, temperatures will still be chilly, with low temperatures in the lower 40s. Clouds will be increasing overnight with showers, mixed with snow at the highest elevations, moving in from the west this morning.
