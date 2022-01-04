As Northern Virginia recovers from Monday's snowstorm, there's a new winter weather threat possible tomorrow.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories just east of the Interstate 95 corridor in the D.C. area for freezing rain early Wednesday morning.
I-95, of course, remains gridlocked today from Triangle to Caroline County after snow, ice, accidents, downed trees and abandoned vehicles closed the interstate for nearly two days, trapping thousands of drivers in subfreezing temperatures. In addition, tens of thousands of Northern Virginia customers remained without power Tuesday after yesterday's storm brought high winds and heavy, wet snow.
"A period of light freezing rain is POSSIBLE (a 30 to 50 percent chance) Wednesday morning across the Baltimore/Washington metro areas with a light glaze of ice possible on area roads," the weather service said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
"If this threat does materialize during the Wednesday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy. This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays. If commuting Wednesday morning, be aware of the POSSIBILITY of significant travel disruptions. Plan ahead by allowing for extra travel time, and consider using public transportation and telework options."
Forecasters are also monitoring another potential winter storm late this week for the D.C. area. The "potential exists for accumulating snow late Thursday into Friday. Hazardous travel conditions may be likely," the weather service said.
