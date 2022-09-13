Virginia Railway Express is telling passengers to find travel alternatives on Friday in the event of a full freight rail strike.
Labor unions representing over 130,000 freight rail workers are threatening to strike if improved wages and working conditions are not met, as the major rail companies have failed to reach new contracts with the two primary unions. While the strike would have the biggest impact on freight movement – possibly causing major disruption to an already-delicate supply chain – it could also have an impact on some passenger rail networks that rely on privately-owned track.
While VRE’s operations staff would not be a part of any labor action, the commuter rail provider runs on track owned by CSX and Norfolk Southern. Without any rail dispatchers, the tracks would be shut down and VRE would have to suspend all operations, just as it was hoping to draw riders impacted by the Yellow Line Metro shutdown with free fares.
“As a result of the ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern and their labor unions, both of the host railroads have notified VRE of the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16th,” VRE told riders in an alert this week. “Any labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all VRE train service until a resolution is reached. We of course hold our hope for a resolution – by all concerned – before the Friday deadline.
The shutdown would leave all VRE passengers needing to either stay home or find other ways to get around as long as the work stoppage persists.
The possibility of a strike has been on the federal government’s radar for some time now, as it would have major impacts on the country’s manufacturing and shipping industries. In July, President Joe Biden appointed an emergency board to ensure that “America’s freight rail system continues to run without disruption.”
The board made recommendations about work rules, increased pay and health coverage, but the two sides have yet to reach an agreement. Now, they find themselves at the end of a federally-mandated “cooling off period,” meaning that when the clock officially runs out at midnight on Sept. 16, a strike is possible.
VRE had been hoping to use the Yellow Line shutdown to its advantage by drawing riders. All VRE rides are free during the month of September, and rides between Zone 3 and Zone 1 will be free in October.
“The concept came to basically promote VRE service,” CEO Rich Dalton said in August.
Ridership on the system has been growing this year, but still remains well below pre-pandemic levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.