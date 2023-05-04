FHS Falcon Farm broke ground this week on its memorial barn dedicated to a beloved former student.
The Trip Bopp Memorial Barn -- located at FFA Field, 775 Waterloo Road in Warrenton -- honors Charles William "Trip" Bopp III, the son of retired Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Maj. Charles Bopp Jr.
Trip Bopp was a passionate farmer and spent years learning about agriculture before he was killed April 22, 2021, during a daytime burglary at his home in Remington. He was 24.
Bopp graduated from Fauquier High School in 2016 and attended Virginia Tech’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. He’s remembered for the lifelong aptitude he showed for farming and the environment.
“Trip could’ve taught soil and water conservation units, and in a lot of ways he did. He understood agriculture conservation practices and explained them to his classmates in ways that I couldn’t,” said one of Bopp’s former teachers, Susan Hilleary.
Bopp became passionate about farming early on, his friends and family said. He cared for his dairy cattle before school and could often be found riding around on his tractor after school. He was known to embrace the values of farming and spent most of his time outdoors learning how to care for animals and the land.
“His classmates weren’t farmers, and they couldn’t begin to understand the complexities of production agriculture, but Trip did," Hilleary said. “He lived and loved agriculture, and it’s such a great opportunity to be able to build this barn in his honor.”
Bopp was a member of the NOVA 4-H Club and served as president his final year. He and his prized dairy cow, Mr. Sam, were state champions and won the Virginia State Fair.
Bopp was also a regular exhibitor at the Fauquier County Fair, where he won the Grand Champion prize with his cows on several occasions.
He was an active member of the Virginia Junior Holstein Association and the Fauquier High School FFA. Bopp attended National Holstein Dairy conferences throughout the country as the Virginia representative in public speaking competitions. In his later years, he worked with Jonathan Tufts at Springs Valley Farm running a commercial hay production and developing new products to aid in preserving the environment.
The barn is funded by the Trip Bopp Agriculture Fund along with other community donors and will serve as a place where students can have hands-on learning experiences pertaining to farming.
“Farming is about problem solving, and every day there’s a new situation that needs skills and ingenuity, and these are skills that all of our students need and they’re not going to develop that in a classroom or on a field trip, they have to experience it,” Hilleary said. “It’s so sad that a senseless act of violence and a tragedy was the impetus for our success but I'm so appreciative of the way to mark the memory of a tremendous young agriculturalist.”
The first post was set by the Bopp family -- parents Charles and Sue and his sister, Tatiana. Fauquier students will help continue assisting in the construction. FHS Falcon Farm is continuing to fundraise toward its goal of $8,000 in order to move forward to the second phase of construction, which involves the interior, water and electricity.
