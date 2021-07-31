“If you could pick any plant to garden, what would it be, and why?”
That is just one of the questions posed to Fort Belvoir elementary students in a project designed to grow curiosity – and plants. A partnership with the Captain Planet Foundation, Dole Food Company and the Defense Commissary Agency provided five raised gardens in the school yard for both primary and upper students, said Kara Fahy, STEAM coach at Fort Belvoir Elementary.
The school has a Department of Defense educational grant for outdoor learning and STEAM, and the project is called OWL, or Outdoors While Learning, Fahy said. “Our focus is science and outdoor learning, and we’ll be orienting students with the new gardens, and they’ll learn why gardens are important.”
Ashley Rouse, director of Project Learning Garden for the Captain Planet Foundation, said the foundation provides everything in a turnkey kit for teachers.
“This provides all the elements you’d need to do garden-based learning on a school ground,” Rouse said. “There are five raised garden beds; seed and soil; a garden exploration kit to help teachers in the classroom; a mobile kitchen cart with blender, bowls, utensils, measuring cups and everything you’d need to do a taste test in the classroom or cafeteria.”
Marty Ordman of Dole Food the project is perfect for the international fruit and vegetable company.
“One of our primary motivations is to educate kids about fruits and vegetables, and what better way than to have a learning garden,” Ordman added. “We’ve found through our research that kids get exposed to fruits and vegetables at a young age; kindergarten through fourth grade is a perfect time, and what a great way to engage with them, having them grow, nurture and harvest them and get to taste them.”
The Belvoir project is Dole’s first donation to a military school, Ordman said. “It’s nice to get the classroom outside, and we’ve found schools are appreciative to have this.”
Fahy pointed out that the students will ultimately decide whether the gardens will host vegetables, herbs or native plants, and that the possibilities for valuable lessons could sprout in any direction.
“These are great for the community, because when you think about our school yard habitat and taking care of our community – sustainable gardening and hands-on learning will provide so much for us to help kids be curious,” Fahy added. “Some of the food we grow can be served through our food services system, so the children will play a role in hands-on gardening, from seed to plant to plate.”
