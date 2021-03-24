A piece of the Wright Brothers airplane that made the historic first flight on planet Earth is about to make another historic first flight on planet Mars.
According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a small piece of material that covered the wing of the aircraft, Flyer 1, that made four flights on Dec. 17, 1903 a sand dune on the Outer Banks of North Carolina is onboard the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter.
An insulative tape was used to wrap the small swatch of fabric around a cable located underneath the helicopter’s solar panel. Ingenuity is scheduled to attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet next month.
The Wrights had been using the same type of material – an unbleached muslin called “Pride of the West” – to cover their glider and aircraft wings since 1901.
A different piece of the material, along with a small splinter of wood from the Flyer 1 was flown to the Moon and back aboard Apollo 11 in July 1969.
