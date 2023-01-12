Ten years ago this week, the first edition of Prince William County’s newest newspaper rolled off the presses.
At the time we called it Prince William Today, and that first issue printed just 11 days after the closure of the county’s daily newspaper, the News & Messenger (formerly the Potomac News and Manassas Journal Messenger). We had a small team, only a handful of advertisers willing to take a chance on a start-up and no office (which seemed more significant then than it does today).
But we had a belief – a belief that this community deserved and would support its own countywide newspaper, a belief that we could cover local issues, people and events in a way that would attract readers, and a belief that quality local media outlets strengthen the communities they serve.
Since we launched that paper – this paper – a decade ago, we’ve had plenty of challenges (not to mention a pandemic). We’ve actually had three different offices. But thanks to our hard-working staff – four members of which have been with us since that first edition – and the support of our readers and advertisers, InsideNoVa is now one of the top local news organizations in the state.
Twice, we’ve received the Virginia Press Association’s sweepstakes award for weekly newspapers in our circulation category, and in 2021, we earned the VPA’s top honor for community service and journalistic integrity. Last year, we were recognized by a national trade magazine, Editor & Publisher, with an honorable mention in “10 News Publishers that Do It Right.”
The awards and honors are nice, but what I’m most proud of is our service to and support of this community. Our news team has provided in-depth coverage of every major issue affecting our county, from battles over immigration to debates over data centers. Dave Fawcett, our veteran sports editor, has spotlighted the accomplishments of literally hundreds of local athletes. And over the past two years, we’ve added weekly coverage of the local military community and monthly pages that feature “Amazing Kids.” All of this is content that, for the most part, can’t be found elsewhere.
We picked up three major community initiatives: Hoops Fest, which, sadly, ended last year, but raised over $150,000 for local families in need during its 25 iterations; the annual Prince William Regional Spelling Bee; and the Salvation Army’s Christmas Basket campaign, which this year raised nearly $25,000.
And we’ve helped hundreds of local businesses and organizations spread the word about their products, services and events. We’ve given them a local marketing option that is generally far more affordable than using larger regional media outlets. We’ve kept their advertising dollars here in Prince William.
Certainly, a lot has changed in the past 10 years, and InsideNoVa’s digital component is more important than ever. We were lucky to be able to buy an existing URL when we launched the paper – and may still have the only paper in the country named after a website.
Today, our print newspaper reaches over 22,000 households a week across the county, from Quantico to Haymarket. And our website reaches over 700,000 readers a month, from all across Northern Virginia. Together, it’s a powerful combination.
But it wouldn’t be possible without your support, so for that we thank you. And we look forward to serving your information needs – in print and online – for decades to come.
Bruce Potter is publisher of InsideNoVa. He can be reached at bpotter@insidenova.com.
