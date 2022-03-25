From the moment on March 7, 2020, that Virginia’s first COVID-19 case was reported – right here in Northern Virginia, on Fort Belvoir -- we at InsideNoVa decided this was a story we would devote considerable time and effort to covering.

While national television networks kept COVID case trackers on their screens 24 hours a day, no one else was reporting what was happening in our communities right here in Northern Virginia. No one else was reporting on outbreaks at local nursing homes. No one else was reporting patient figures at local hospitals. So InsideNoVa filled that void.

For the first six months or so of the pandemic, we provided updates on cases, hospitalizations and deaths in our region seven days a week, along with other key measures. That was a major undertaking for a small staff. And while we were frequently criticized on social media for “hyping” the pandemic and making it seem worse than it was, those were among the most-read stories on our website.

In fact, our daily coverage online of the many impacts of the pandemic in the region was cited by the judges who awarded InsideNoVa the Virginia Press Association’s Award for Journalistic Integrity and Community Service for 2020.

However, in the fall of 2020, we scaled our updates back to about three days a week, later to two days a week, and finally in the late spring of 2021, as case numbers dwindled to virtually zero, we began providing updates online just once a week, on Fridays. We have continued those regular weekly updates since.

But as we enter a new stage of the pandemic, as local governments drop their states of emergency, as masks come off and as vaccines are widely available for anyone who wants one, it’s time for us to enter a new stage of our coverage. Effective this week, we will no longer provide regular weekly updates on the pandemic in Northern Virginia.

This does not mean the pandemic is over, of course. It’s not. In fact, 2,113 new cases and 15 deaths were reported in Northern Virginia over the past week. As of Friday morning, 68 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Northern Virginia. (Thanks to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for adding regional data to its daily update.)

There will no doubt be another variant, another surge. We have a massive internal spreadsheet on which we have been tracking Northern Virginia numbers since Day 1. We will continue to do that and report about them when warranted – when they make news – just as we report on all kinds of other stories around the region when they are newsworthy.

In the meantime, for those who are interested in continuing to follow the trends on a regular basis, we highly recommend the Northern Virginia Regional Commission’s COVID-19 dashboard – available here. The commission, which coordinated the region’s response to the pandemic, tracks a number of key metrics in an easy-to-read format. The Virginia Department of Health also continues to provide key statewide numbers Mondays through Fridays – and those are available here.

Whether you’re still scared of COVID or you think the whole thing was a hoax, the fact is that the spread of the virus and the steps taken to mitigate it resulted in one of the biggest events of our lifetimes. No one escaped the impacts.

Our job, our responsibility to the communities we serve, was to provide information on the disease and its effects. I’m immensely proud of how our team responded to that challenge. And if COVID becomes a big story again, we’ll be right here to cover it.

Bruce Potter is publisher of InsideNoVa. He can be reached at bpotter@insidenova.com