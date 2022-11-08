From Veterans Day to the holidays: Hylton’s fall performances will celebrate the seasons

The 2022-23 season at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas continues over the next two months with performances to celebrate Veterans Day week and the holiday season.
Veterans will be honored in an evening of music presented by the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra on Nov. 12, including songs from the Jazz Age and eras of World War I and World War II.
Featuring vocalist Darden Purcell, and Jim Caroll, the orchestra’s founder, artistic director and virtuoso saxophonist, the program is free for veterans and servicemembers with ID (up to two tickets each). Tickets can be claimed in-person at the Hylton Center Ticket Office.
Here’s a complete schedule of events in Hylton’s premier Hylton Presents series in November and December:
Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra
“Salute to the Military”
Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
Jim Carroll, conductor
Darden Purcell, vocals
$48, $41, $28; half-price for youth through Grade 12
Free for veterans and servicemembers with ID (up to two tickets each)
Highlights include a medley of songs from the Andrews Sisters, such as “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree,” as well as iconic hits like “Sentimental Journey.”
Chanticleer
“A Chanticleer Christmas”
Sunday, Nov. 27, 4 p.m.
$55, $47, $33; half-price for youth through Grade 12
This concert features Chanticleer’s signature blend of Renaissance music, Gospel hymns, Christmas carols from all around the globe and songs from the Great American Songbook. Since forming four decades ago, Chanticleer, consisting of 12 male voices, has sold more than 1 million albums and won two Grammy Awards.
Soweto Gospel Choir
“Hope - It’s Been A Long Time Coming”
Friday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m.
$50, $43, $30; half-price for youth through grade 12
The three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa presents a night of African gospel, spirituals, reggae, contemporary pop and holiday music. The show includes holiday renditions of “Silent Night,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” and many more favorite Christmas carols.
American Festival Pops Orchestra
“Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season”
Friday, Dec. 9, 8 p.m.
Peter Wilson, conductor
$60, $51, $36; half-price for youth through grade 12
The American Festival Pops Orchestra presents holiday favorites, including the world premiere of “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Mason Dewberry Family School of Music student Catherine Fields, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” narrated by Hylton Center executive director Rick Davis and “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?,” sung by guest artist Darden Purcell.
A Celtic Christmas with Seán Heely
Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m.
$46, $39, $28; half-price for youth through grade 12
Seán Heely, U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion and folk singer, returns for an encore performance to celebrate the holiday season with Celtic Christmas music.
Also during November and December, the Hylton will present performances in its Hylton Family Series, Matinee Idylls and American Roots Series, along with shows presented by the George Mason University Arts program and Hylton Center’s arts partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.