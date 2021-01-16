A Virginia man was arrested at a D.C. security checkpoint near the Capitol Building Friday with a pistol and over 500 rounds of ammunition, D.C. police said.
U.S. Capitol Police arrested Wesley Allen Beeler, of Front Royal, around 6:30 p.m. after he tried to pass through a police checkpoint at North Capitol and E Street, Northeast.
WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green reported that Beeler allegedly had fraudulent credentials for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on his person when he was arrested.
According to court documents, Beeler allegedly tried use the fake credentials to pass through the checkpoint in a white Ford F150 pickup.
An officer noticed Beeler’s pickup had multiple firearm-based stickers on it, such as “Assault Life” and “If they come for your guns Give ‘Em your bullets first.”
Officers then asked if Beeler had any weapons in the truck, and he told them that he had a Glock 9mm in the center console, according to the court documents.
Beeler was then pulled from the vehicle and officers conducted a full search. They found the pistol, with an extended magazine inserted and an additional 500 rounds of ammunition, and a bandolier with 12 gauge shotgun shells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.