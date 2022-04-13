A 57-year-old Front Royal man died Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 29 near Pageland Lane in Gainesville.
The wreck happened at 12:56 p.m. Monday when the driver of a 2007 Ford Mustang, traveling north on U.S. 29 between Pageland Lane and Groveton Road, lost control and left the road, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
The car traveled along the gravel shoulder before reentering the roadway and crossing into the southbound lanes of travel. The Mustang then veered off the road a second time before striking a tree and coming to rest along the side of the road, where the car caught fire, Perok said.
The driver, identified as John Andrew Uber, 57, of Front Royal, was taken to an area hospital where he died Tuesday, Perok said.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.
