The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for parts of Northern Virginia as temperatures drop overnight into the 30s.
Many areas will make a run for the freezing mark, with freeze warnings up in the far western suburbs, the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office said.
Closer in, a frost advisory is in effect for Rappahannock, Culpeper, Prince William, Fauquier and Loudoun counties from midnight to 9 a.m. with temperatures dropping as low as 33 degrees. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.