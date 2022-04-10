Better cover up those spring flowerbeds.
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for much of the D.C. area overnight as temperatures dip into the low 30s.
The advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Monday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier, Stafford and Spotsylvania.
Temperatures will drop to around 33 to 36 degrees, resulting in frost formation that could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the weather service said.
A warming trend follows Monday with temperatures rising into the 60s and low 70s, followed by a much warmer Tuesday with temperatures in the mid- to upper-70s.
