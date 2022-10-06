Police are searching for a man wanted on "several violent felonies" who fled after a traffic stop Wednesday night in the Dumfries area.
Shani Negus Felton ran on foot after officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Prince William County police said in a Twitter post.
Felton was not found after a manhunt involving a police K9 and Fairfax police helicopter. Police said he is wanted for violent felonies but did not release specific charges.
In May 2021, police obtained warrants charging Felton in connection with an armed robbery in Dumfries. In that case, three victims were robbed after one arranged to sell jewelry and clothing.
Two men, one of them allegedly Felton, robbed the three in the 17300 block of Sligo Loop, police said. One of the victims was struck with a firearm and suffered serious injuries when he refused to hand over his property.
Naseem Isaiah Roulack was arrested in the case while police obtained warrants charging Felton with robbery, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police reported at the time that they could not locate Felton. It was unclear if he was ever arrested on the charges.
(2) comments
This behavior is acceptable in their culture.
i cant believe hes been on the loose that long
