The Virginia Department of Transportation is encouraging overnight travelers to use alternate routes with full traffic stops planned on Interstate 95 northbound through early Friday, April 15, ahead of the Easter holiday.
Drivers with destinations outside of the Fredericksburg area are U.S. 1, with full traffic stops planned on I-95 in Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
Just prior to exit 126 (Massaponax) in Spotsylvania, I-95 northbound traffic will be stopped overnight intermittently between midnight and 3 a.m. for up to 30 minutes as crews install bridge beams for a new Route 17 overpass, VDOT said in a news release. Construction is advancing to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass with a four-lane bridge.
In Stafford, crews will stop all I-95 northbound traffic intermittently between midnight and 3 a.m. for bridge demolition of the American Legion Road overpass as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. Stops may last up to 30 minutes. The American Legion Road overpass is located at mile marker 138, between exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) and exit 140 (Courthouse Road).
The overpass is being replaced to accommodate construction of two reversible high occupancy toll lanes in the I-95 median. Express Lanes are being extended the vicinity of exit 133 (Route 17), VDOT said.
Additionally, final paving activities on I-95 southbound are underway near the exit 130 (Route 3) interchange, which will require double lane closures on local and through lanes.
VDOT will be lifting most lane closures and work zones on I-95 and other primary routes for the Easter holiday starting at noon Friday until noon Tuesday, April 19.
Weather permitting, lane closures on I-95 are scheduled at the following dates and times:
Wednesday, April 13 – Thursday, April 14
I-95 Northbound at exit 118 (Thornburg) to exit 126 (Massaponax)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time
4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open
I-95 Northbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time
4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open
I-95 Southbound at exit 130 (Route 3) Local and Through Lanes
9 p.m. – Single lane closure on both local and through lanes
10 p.m. – Double lane closure both local and through lanes
4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place on both local and though lanes
3 p.m. – All southbound lanes open
Thursday, April 14 – Friday, April 15
I-95 Northbound at exit 118 (Thornburg) to exit 126 (Massaponax)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time
4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open
I-95 Northbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 140 (Courthouse Road)
9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stops, for up to 30 minutes at a time
4:30 a.m. – All northbound lanes open
Overhead message boards along I-95 will alert motorists to delays ahead.
I-95 northbound travelers should consider using exit 104/Route 207 in Caroline County to Route 301 to bypass the work zones in the Fredericksburg area.
For more details about construction on the interstate, please visit Improve95.org.
