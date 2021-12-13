Crews will need to stop all Interstate 95 northbound traffic in Stafford County tonight to install overhead sign structures.
The work is part of project to extend the 95 Express Lanes by 10 miles into Stafford.
Starting at 10 p.m. tonight, Dec. 13, I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane near exit 148 (Quantico). Between midnight and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, crews will have full traffic stops intermittently up to 30-minutes at a time.
All I-95 northbound lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m. before the peak morning travel period.
Drivers with plans to travel north on I-95 should expect delays with the overnight work zone and are strongly encouraged to check 511Virginia.org for real-time traffic conditions.
Crews are building 10 miles of two reversible, high-occupancy tolled lanes from its current terminus point south of exit 143 to just north of exit 133 (Route 17). As part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project, there will be three new access points to enter or exit the express lanes at exit 133, exit 140 (Courthouse Road) and exit 148 to include a total of seven bridges.
The Fred Ex project is one of several construction initiatives underway as part of the more than $800 million Improve 95 program to reduce congestion in the Fredericksburg area.
Learn more at Improve95.org.
