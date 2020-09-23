Challenger Daniel Gade accused incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of changing his position on key issues Wednesday as the two candidates held a spirited debate focused on the coronavirus response, health care, and social justice.
The hour-long debate was sponsored by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Chuck Todd, an Arlington resident who hosts NBC’s “Meet the Press.” It was conducted virtually Wednesday morning and recorded for statewide broadcast on NBC stations that evening.
Gade, a Republican and U.S. Army veteran who was injured in Iraq, is making his first run for political office. Polls show him to be a longshot to unseat Warner, a former Virginia governor and Democrat seeking his third term in the U.S. Senate.
Gade used the statewide forum, however, as an opportunity to criticize Warner and Congress generally for failing to solve many of the nation’s problems.
“The same old stale ideas aren’t working for Virginians,” he said. “If you’re sick of career politicians, let’s choose a different path.”
Warner highlighted some of his accomplishments as governor from 2002 to 2006 and as a Senator since 2009, noting that he is known for working with Republicans on many issues.
“I’ve had a bipartisan record of getting things done,” Warner said.
The first question of the debate was about whether the Senate should vote on President Donald Trump’s expected Supreme Court nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg or wait until January, after the election. Gade noted that in 2016, when President Barack Obama nominated a Supreme Court justice close to the election, Warner was in favor of moving forward with a vote.
“ 'Flip’ Mark said do your job and give him an up-or-down vote,” Gade said. “In this case, ‘flop’ Mark says that’s a bad idea.”
Warner said the Senate’s rules have changed since 2016 and that many Americans have already begun to vote in the 2020 election.
“We ought to wait and let Americans decide,” he added “Let them have their votes counted before we decide who becomes the next Supreme Court justice.”
Instead of voting on a judicial nominee, Warner said Congress should be working on the next coronavirus relief package. He said he would give Trump a failing grade for his handling of the pandemic.
“We have seen an epic failure from this White House,” Warner said.
Warner accused Gade of saying that wearing masks is a sign of tyranny. Gade didn’t deny that allegation specifically but said that when he holds indoor political events, participants wear masks – and he even held up his mask for viewers to see.
“At the end of the day coronavirus is going to be with us for a very long time,” Gade said. “What we can’t do is give in to fear. We have to protect the people who are vulnerable. And we have to get the economy back to work.”
Warner defended his vote in the summer against a coronavirus economic relief bill proposed by Senate Republicans because it didn’t help local governments and school systems. “It would have let cities and counties go bankrupt.”
The candidates used a question about disparate impacts of the coronavirus on minority communities to highlight differences on health care. Warner said that while the Affordable Care Act is not perfect, it needs to be protected.
“If we rush through a Trump appointee, the ACA will be dismantled by the Supreme Court,” he added.
Gade agreed that parts of the law are fine, especially those that protect individuals with pre-existing conditions. As an amputee, he said that allegations he wants to end those protections are “offensive, false, defamatory.”
The second half of the debate focused primarily on social justice and criminal reform issues. Both candidates said they oppose defunding police departments and support investments in better training and tools for police officers, such as body cameras, although Gade accused Warner of cutting police budgets when he was governor.
Both candidates said they will accept the results of the November election, but Gade said Virginia’s use of drop-off boxes for ballots is “terrifying.”
“Unattended drop boxes is one step away from somebody squirting in lighter fluid and throwing in a flare,” he added. “And then they’re gone forever.”
Warner criticized Trump’s statements that he might not accept the presidential election results. “That plays into the hands of folks like Vladimir Putin who want to undermine our democracy.”
