A proposal to build a new data center along Interstate 66 in Gainesville will go to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors without a formal recommendation from the county Planning Commission.
The proposal is for six rectangular data centers on 102 acres owned by Southview 66 LLC and Gainesville JM LC. The land is sandwiched between Interstate 66, U.S. 29, Route 55 and Catharpin Road.
Following a public hearing Oct. 21, Gainesville Commissioner Richard Berry made a motion to deny the proposal, but it failed 4-3 with only commissioners Patti McKay and Joe Fontanella supporting the motion. However, no subsequent motion was made to recommend approval.
On Monday, the county’s deputy planning director, Meika Daus, said the proposal, dubbed the I-66 and U.S. 29 Technology Park, will move forward on a technicality.
“Since the Planning Commission did not provide an action within its required timeframe, the proposal can move forward to a public hearing with the Board of County Supervisors with a statutory recommendation of approval from the Planning Commission pursuant to applicable provisions in the Zoning Ordinance and Virginia state code,” she said.
Berry asked the rest of the commissioners to deny the proposal on the basis that the consultant the Board of Supervisors hired in May to study areas targeted for data center development had not yet finished its work.
“I do not think we should rush a decision without the benefits of any conclusions from this study, especially when we are considering a project that’s close to 3 million square feet,” he said. “We need to let the study play out, so we can learn not just where the data centers may be built, but how they are built and how they may impact the county for the next 25, 50 or 75 years.”
The overlay district is currently 10,000 acres, designated in 2016 to support data center development by reducing regulatory hurdles.
The consultant was hired to examine potential areas to expand the district and would also consider necessary changes to construction standards, the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinance, along with any other effects from data centers. The study is expected to take six to nine months.
Berry noted that from this study the county would be able to glean what steps that need to be taken, such as buffering requirements, proximity to housing, transportation and electricity infrastructure, before evaluating the development of more data centers.
McKay said that although she agreed with Berry’s concerns, she believes the proposed site is ultimately not appropriate for data centers. “It's right next to 66, right next to 29. It is an excellent site for mixed-use – something to support the Gainesville retail and commercial area – not a data center.”
No date has been set for the Board of Supervisors to hear the proposal. One of the caveats of the proposal is that the developer has agreed it cannot receive building permits if the project would require construction of electric transmission lines from the west. The developer also pledged to contribute $1.78 million to the county for its impact on water quality and emergency services.
The developer estimated that construction would support 7,600 to 14,200 jobs and generate $30 million to $57 million in tax revenue. Once completed, the project is expected to support 500 to 630 jobs and $34 million to $65 million in annual tax revenue.
But county residents who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting mostly shared their disapproval of the proposal.
Resident Greg O’Brien said building a data center is the “least logical use of the land” and instead, the county should be focused on building more office space and housing.
“Those [homes] will be built somewhere else if we put a data center there,” he said. “That somewhere else doesn't have the fantastic access to major transportation arteries.”
Another resident, Rhonda Reese, said the county was already “drowning in data centers” and residents don’t want any more. “Those of us who moved here did not sign up for this,” she said. “It’s not fair.”
