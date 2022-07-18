Ten months after receiving approval, the developer of a large data center near Gainesville wants to build higher.
LHR Gainesville LLC, a subsidiary of J.K. Land Holdings LLC of Sterling, is seeking an amendment to its September rezoning of 196.28 acres.
Ten months ago, the Board of Supervisors rezoned three properties north of the intersection of Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads from agricultural to industrial use. The land is behind Piney Branch Elementary School and adjacent to the site selected for the county’s 13th high school.
The project was approved with a maximum building height of 75 feet, which the company now wants to increase to 80 feet.
“The proposed building height increase will allow for design changes that facilitate building construction that meets data center industry standards,” the application says.
However, the application does not include any renderings or site plans showing buildings on the properties. It does not indicate planned square footage for the development.
The application doesn’t change other parts of the previous rezoning, such as a 100-foot landscape buffer between the property and Linton Hall Road and a nearby residential development.
It also retains the $2.46 million contribution to the county to mitigate the project’s impact on water quality and fire and rescue services.
The project also comes with improvements along Linton Hall and Rollins Ford roads.
The properties were owned by Edith Rameika, trustee of the E.V. Hunter Trust. The family, which buys land with the intent to sell to developers after its value increases, bought 1,074 acres in the Gainesville area for $14 million in 1998, according to The Washington Post.
LHR Gainesville LLC purchased the land for $48.5 million on Oct. 12.
Marian Harders, a land-use planner with Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, has said J.K. Holdings doesn’t have a “final end user yet.”
However, the property is likely linked to Amsterdam-based data center developer Yondr Group, which has announced it acquired 270 acres in Loudoun and Prince William counties. The company announced that it would be investing $2 billion in projects in the U.S., Canada and Latin America and would be working with J.K. Land Holdings LLC to coordinate the purchase.
The company has said it wants to have its first capacity available in 2022.
No public meeting has been scheduled on the revised proposal.
