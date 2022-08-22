A Gainesville man accused of threatening to "blow up Roanoke," and kill a bank branch manager, was arrested earlier last week on federal charges.
Brandon Hayward, 33, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives as well as one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.
According to court documents, on Monday, August 15, 2022, Hayward called the InFirst Federal Credit Union located in the Poff Federal Building in Roanoke. The branch manager spoke with Hayward and attempted to assist him concerning a recurring charge on his account, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Western District of Virginia.
"Unsatisfied with the outcome of his complaint, Hayward became irate and told the branch manager, 'I am going to get you raped…I will get you killed, bitch,'" according to the criminal complaint.
He told the branch manager twice, “I am going to blow up Roanoke,” according to the complaint.
"Hayward then told the branch manager he was going to get his shotgun and Google her name, adding: 'You think you’re safe in Roanoke; you’re not,'" the complaint said.
Hayward was arrested on Aug. 18.
Wonder what the reoccurring charge was for...
